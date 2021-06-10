Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Heart

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

When Heart first came to Animal Friends, he spent some time in a foster home where he could get some one-on-one attention. There, he was able to relax and settle in as his foster family got to know his true personality. Heart is a very sweet and curious bunny who enjoys individualized attention. He can be uneasy in new places and is easily startled by loud noises, so he’s looking for a family who can be patient with him as he settles in. Could Heart be the bunny your home is missing?

To find out more about how to adopt Heart, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Buttons & Horatio

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Buttons loves to be brushed. Was shy when she came to us, but is coming out of her shell. Home with older kids and adults would be best. An adopter with patience to give her time to settle in and show her true self.

To find out more about how to adopt Buttons, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Horatio came to us with growths on his feet and beat up from other cats. He has been vet treated and is ready for adoption.

Horatio is timid and needs a loving, patient home.

He is beginning to really like attention. Check out his video to hear him purr!

To find out more about how to adopt Horatio, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24