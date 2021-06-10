By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Wednesday night, dozens of kids were on hand to help cut the ribbon on a brand-new dek hockey rink at McBride Park in Lincoln Place.
Once the ribbon was cut, the scissors were traded for hockey sticks to break in the new rink.
Pittsburgh Councilman Corey O'Connor had worked for three years to get funding for the new rink.
Along with funding from the city, the Pittsburgh Penguins helped provide some of the materials to build the rink as well as volunteers to helped build the rink itself.
"We're here to celebrate the opening of our brand new dek hockey facility in McBride, we waited a couple of years, obviously now that we're back out and about, you know COVID's wrapping up, the Penguins donated, the city donated, and it's something great for the whole neighborhood of Lincoln Place," Councilman O'Connor said. "We've been eager to get this open for about a year now."
McBride Park also had new basketball courts and tennis courts installed as well this past year.