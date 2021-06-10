HARRISBURG (KDKA/AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a Republican-penned bill to prohibit governments and school districts from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination for any sort of access. The bill passed 29-20 on Wednesday.

The legislation would prohibit state agencies, counties, municipalities, schools and bars from enforcing so-called vaccine passports. Private businesses and groups would not be impacted.

The bill’s sponsors say requiring a vaccine passport is a government intrusion into private medical information and discriminates against Pennsylvanians who don’t get a vaccine by choice or due to medical reasons.

Democrats argue that school districts already require vaccines, such as for measles mumps and rubella, and may need the authority to require a COVID-19 vaccine for community safety in a state where the virus has killed more than 27,000 people.

The legislation is similar to that going through other states.

Gov. Tom Wolf has said he’ll veto the bill.

