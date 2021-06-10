PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools said an 11-year-old student brought a gun to school.
It happened Monday at Pittsburgh Allegheny on the North Side.
The district said the student found the gun in their bookbag and turned it over to a teacher. The student was shaken up, but no one was hurt.
Pittsburgh Public Schools said families were notified of the incident via a robocall and letters.
"This is Principal (Molly) O'Malley. I am calling to let you know that today, Monday, June 7, a 5th grade student found a handgun inside of their book bag after arriving at school. We are grateful to this student for immediately notifying an adult and turning in the bag and weapon. A more detailed communication was sent home with you child. Please contact the school if you have any questions," the robocall from Principal O'Malley said.
School police and Childline are now looking into the incident.