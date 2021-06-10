By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person was shot multiple times outside UPMC Children’s Hospital on Thursday night.
There is a heavy police presence outside the hospital after the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officials say there was a large fight outside the hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. and the victim was found shot.
Police have responded to the 4400 block of Butler Street for a male shot multiple times. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xkQypddkEp
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) June 11, 2021
The man is in critical condition, and one person has been detained.
Police tape is up near the front sidewalk of the hospital, which is operating normally.
