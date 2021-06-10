CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The victim is in critical condition.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said one person was shot multiple times outside UPMC Children’s Hospital on Thursday night.

(Photo Credit: Jessica Guay/KDKA)

There is a heavy police presence outside the hospital after the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Officials say there was a large fight outside the hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. and the victim was found shot.

The man is in critical condition, and one person has been detained.

Police tape is up near the front sidewalk of the hospital, which is operating normally.

