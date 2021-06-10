CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lew Hays Pony Field, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Pony League World Series, Washington

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Pony League World Series is coming back to Washington, Pennsylvania.

The tournament will return in August after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

It will take place between August 13-18 at Lew Hays Pony Field.

As of now, it is unknown if any international teams will play in this year’s tournament.