By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Pony League World Series is coming back to Washington, Pennsylvania.
The tournament will return in August after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
It will take place between August 13-18 at Lew Hays Pony Field.
As of now, it is unknown if any international teams will play in this year’s tournament.