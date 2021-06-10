PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, another day with scattered rain chances.

It appears the farther to the southeast you are the better the chance for rain. Rain today will also move in an odd way, with rain showers moving from the east to the west.

Since today’s rain will once again be scattered, rain totals will vary with many communities seeing less than 0.05”. Other communities though will see more than a half-inch of rain.

Downpours will also continue to be possible.

The cause for today’s rain continues to be the same general set-up as what we have seen all week long. A slow-moving upper low is anchored on top of Nashville, Tennessee.

This broad atmospheric rotation means another unsettled day for western Pennsylvania.

Expect to see plenty of clouds but also some periods of sunny conditions. Model data ramps up our rain chances after 5:00 p.m.

As the low continues to track to the east, Friday will see more clouds and cooler weather with rain chances highest south of I-70.

Looking ahead to the weekend I have isolated chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

While you should remain weather aware, it is important to note that most of the weekend should be fantastic for outside activities.

