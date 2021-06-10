CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania State Senate will vote on whether or not to end Governor Wolf’s pandemic disaster declaration.

However, even with the vote, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County says senators are working to keep healthcare measures and some waivers in place for a certain period of time.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to end the declaration.

If the Senate does approve ending the declaration, the resolution would take effect and it does not need Gov. Wolf’s approval.