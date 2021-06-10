By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Thursday morning, the Pennsylvania State Senate will vote on whether or not to end Governor Wolf’s pandemic disaster declaration.READ MORE: How To Watch This Morning's Rare 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse In Pittsburgh
However, even with the vote, Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County says senators are working to keep healthcare measures and some waivers in place for a certain period of time.READ MORE: Allegheny County Jail Guard Accused Of Bringing Drugs Into Jail Indicted On Gun Charge
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to end the declaration.MORE NEWS: Pony League World Series Returning To Washington
If the Senate does approve ending the declaration, the resolution would take effect and it does not need Gov. Wolf’s approval.