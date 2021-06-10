GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man has been found guilty of beating a woman with a hammer, choking her to death, then dismembering and burning her body.

The jury’s verdict Thursday evening came after 13 hours of deliberation. Cable was convicted of first- and second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. KDKA’s Ross Guidotti was in the courtroom and reports Cable showed no emotion as the jury handed him his fate.

Twenty-eight-year-old Walter Cable is accused of killing Ronny Cable, no relation. The woman’s burned and dismembered remains were discovered about three weeks after she was reported missing in February 2017.

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday morning before the jury began deliberations.

Defense attorney Tim Anderson’s summation focused not on his client, but on co-defendant and prosecution’s witness Devin Ackamici. Anderson asked the jury why Ackamici, who testified “he liked” Ronny Cable, did nothing as the 34-year-old was beaten with a hammer and strangled to death.

Anderson asked the jury what motive Walter Cable would have, suggesting Ackamici had a motive. He said Ackamici liked Ronny Cable and rekindled a relationship. Anderson asked if he was mad over Ronny Cable being an alleged “escort.” Anderson also asked if Ronny Cable was going to walk a few hundred yards into the woods with a guy that she said allegedly tried to steal her jewelry.

In his closing, Assistant DA Pete Caravello tore into Walter Cable’s testimony, saying all the evidence in the case shows Walter Cable killed Ronny Cable.

Caravello told the panel Walter Cable seems to have an explanation for everything, except where he was the night of the murder. He said one story is supported by physical evidence, one story is not. Caravello stated he didn’t know why Walter killed Ronny. He says it was almost a perfect crime, except Walter Cable relied on his friend, Ackamici.