WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night.
Officials say the two victims were taken to a local hospital after the shooting in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.
No update was provided on the conditions of the victims. Police are investigating.
