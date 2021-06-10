CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No update was provided on the conditions of the victims.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were shot in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say the two victims were taken to a local hospital after the shooting in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.

Police are investigating.

