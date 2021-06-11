By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The toll road for the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed in both directions between Allegheny Valley Exit 48 and Pittsburgh Exit 5 for part of this weekend.
The closure will go into effect starting on Saturday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.
The five-hour closure is due to construction work and will be subject to change if weather prevents construction from happening.
Crews will be working to put up bridge beams for Center Road near a milepost in Monroeville.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is asking that motorists use the following detours:
EASTBOUND TRAFFIC Exiting at Allegheny Valley Interchange:
- Freeport Road (.7 mile) to
- PA State Route 910 west (.6 mile) to
- PA State Route 28 south (12 miles) to
- I-579 south/Veterans Bridge (1.5 miles) to
- I-376 east to PA Turnpike (Exit 85) (13.5 miles)
- Reenter I-76 at the Pittsburgh Interchange.
WESTBOUND TRAFFIC Exiting at Pittsburgh Interchange:
- I-376 west (16 miles) to
- I-279 north/Ft. Duquesne Bridge (1 mile) to
- PA State Route 28 north (23 miles) to
- PA State Route 910 east (Exit 11, Harmarville) (.2 mile)
- Left onto Freeport Road (.7 mile)
- Reenter I-76 at the Allegheny Valley Interchange.