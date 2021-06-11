By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Construction is underway on a new residential development at the intersection of four Pittsburgh neighborhoods.
Brewers Block is on Liberty Avenue at the convergence of Polish Hill, Lawrenceville, Bloomfield and the Strip District.
The developers anticipate more than 600 construction jobs, plus jobs for local artists, designers and craftsmen.
The three buildings will feature 2,300 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 377 units.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the entire project is privately financed.