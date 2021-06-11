By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is starting its youth summer reading initiative this Sunday.

The goal? To get kids to read five books over the course of the summer.

The library says that it will give away a free book to children up to age 18 every time they visit a Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh location while supplies last. The children do not need to be enrolled in the reading program to get a book.

Local celebrities will also be encouraging children to read via social media.

Audiobooks and eBooks will count as valid reading materials.

Children and their guardians can log their reading progress online at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s website.

Or they can use a paper form, which was mailed to Pittsburgh households last month, and turn them back into the library.

Another option is to use the Beanstack Tracker App, which can be downloaded via the Apple app or Google Play stores.

To talk about summer reading on social media, the library is encouraging people to tag them at @carnegielibrary on Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtag #PGHReadsFive.