PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As kids get back to a normal routine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their COVID-19 guidance for summer sports.

There are different recommendations for indoor and outdoor activities.

First, the American Academy of Pediatrics is encouraging everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, to get vaccinated.

As for mask-wearing, they recommend unvaccinated children to still wear a mask for indoor activities. For outdoor activities, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sides.

They also say coaches, officials, and even spectators to wear a mask too, unless they’re fully vaccinated.

Doctors say data shows, athletes in indoor sports, like ice hockey, wrestling, and basketball are at a greater risk for the virus.

Outdoor sports like football or any on-field activities, the risk is much lower.

Health experts say it’s important to have kids in sports and activities, and many should make a gradual return.

“It feels really good. It feels really scary. We’ve been through a lot of change and we’ve been through a lot of anxiety for the last year. But we also know how important camp is for kids,” said Tom Horner, Catalina Island Camps.

The ACP says obesity in children has increased since the pandemic began, mostly for children ages 5 through 9. They say this is just another reason why it’s important to get kids active again, but done safely.

If parents are still unsure or hesitant to put their kids back in sports, it’s encouraged they speak with their child’s school.