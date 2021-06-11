By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first phase of the Lower Hill Development Project has received unanimous final approval on Thursday.
The Sports & Exhibition Authority and Urban Redevelopment Authority voted for the plan on Thursday.
The plan will redevelop the former Civic Arena site and add a 26-story tower.
Construction of the site could begin within the next 60 days.
Supporters say the plan will inject millions of dollars into the local economy as well as support local Black and women-owned businesses.