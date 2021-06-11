By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There’s a new candidate running for the mayor’s office here in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Two Apparent Overnight Shootings
Marlin Woods, an East Liberty native, launched his campaign on Thursday night with a rally in Highland Park.READ MORE: First Phase Of Lower Hill Development Receives Unanimous Approval
His campaign website describes him as a “small business owner, public speak, author, and ordained minister.”
“Customizable solutions by having you articulate to the mayor’s office and how we do that is by gathering you together to the table of discussion,” Woods said during his rally. “The table of collaboration, which is what community looks like.”MORE NEWS: New Collaboration In Pennsylvania Will Provide Music Therapy For Front Line Healthcare Workers
State Representative Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary, defeating incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto, and Democratic candidate Tony Moreno won the Republican primary through write-in votes, but has not said if he will accept the Republican nomination.