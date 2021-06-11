By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids who had set up a lemonade stand in Squirrel Hill had a special visitor.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Bill To Extend Pandemic Regulatory Waivers
Pittsburgh Police posted a photo to Facebook that they said was captured by a Squirrel Hill resident.READ MORE: Some Federal Unemployment Benefits Run Out This Weekend, How Long Does Your State Have?
The kids had set up a lemonade stand and were donating half of their profits 50/50 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Children’s Hospital.
Police say Officer Hunter, a recent graduate from the Police Academy who is assigned to Zone 4, saw the stand and decided to stop by.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Boy Charged With Homicide In Deadly Duquesne Shooting
The photo had hundreds of likes on police’s Facebook page.