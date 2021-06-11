CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kids who had set up a lemonade stand in Squirrel Hill had a special visitor.

Pittsburgh Police posted a photo to Facebook that they said was captured by a Squirrel Hill resident.

The kids had set up a lemonade stand and were donating half of their profits 50/50 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Children’s Hospital.

Police say Officer Hunter, a recent graduate from the Police Academy who is assigned to Zone 4, saw the stand and decided to stop by.

The photo had hundreds of likes on police’s Facebook page.