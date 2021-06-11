By: KDKA-TV Newss Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After a challenging year, seniors donned their caps and gowns, and prepared to embark on a brand new chapter in life.
Thursday was an especially monumental day for 10 students at the Western Pennsylvania School For The Deaf as they walked the halls for one final time.
Students and teachers congratulated them and gave them high-fives as they made their way through the halls.
"It's crazy that in just the blink of an eye, it's over," said senior Olivia Larson. "Looking back, I was young, and to think it wouldn't be happening this soon, and it's here. This school is fantastic, it has fantastic spirit, and it just really makes me feel inspired."
Larson says she will be attending Charleston Southern University in the fall to study wildlife emphasis.