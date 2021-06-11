WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, head out to Washington County for some good food and great music. The rib fest is in town.

It’s the first-ever county Rib and Music Festival in Washington County and it’s at the fairgrounds, featuring famous rib vendors from all over the country and some popular bands like the Granati Brothers and Donnie Iris that you don’t want to miss. They’ll be playing under a covered stage.

There will also be a lot of good food and drinks to choose from, and even some fun for the kids like a bounce house and petting zoo.

On Sunday, the judges will decide who has the best ribs and sauce, and the winner will get a trophy to brag about.

“We have some of the best rib vendors from around the country. They come from Alabama, Ohio, North Carolina. A lot are on the Pitmasters TLC show,” said event producer Sal Richetti.

“We put a lot of love in them, in our ribs. We have the best ribs in the nation,” said Off the Bone BBQ’s Hank the Tank.

He added, “You gotta know this when you come to a rib fest: never trust a skinny cook.”

Off the Bone BBQ from Mobile, Alabama says they’re ready to take that trophy home.

If you can’t make it out Friday, the festival runs through Sunday, rain or shine.