BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — Thousands of Jeeps from more than 30 states are in Butler County this weekend for the 10th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

It is happening at Cooper’s Lake Campground.

The festival features obstacle courses, mud pits, competitions and other events.

And you can learn about Butler County’s connection to the Jeep.

“In 1940, the Jeep was invented in Butler, Pennsylvania…so this is what the Jeep became in 1941 for the war effort,” said Jack Cohen, President of the Butler County Tourism and Convention Bureau. “And they won the contract from the Army, and they began to build these cars and the Army bought the contract and then they gave it to Ford and Williams.”

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $3 for kids.

The festival picked back up at 9 a.m. this morning and ends at 6 p.m.

Tomorrow’s hours are 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.