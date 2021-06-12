By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department is informing the public to be aware that the Department of Defense will be conducting training exercises in the area in the coming days.
The training exercises will be conducted by the Department of Defense along with local and state law enforcement.
The training will be taking place from June 13 until June 19.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are taking the time to remind the public that these exercises are planned and are not in response to any current events.
Part of this training could include low-flying aircraft over parts of the area.
The training exercises are not expected to have a major impact on the public.