By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday afternoon that they have optioned pitcher Mitch Keller to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled pitchers Geoff Hartlieb and Wil Crowe.
The move was announced prior to today's game against the Brewers.
Meanwhile, the Pirates have placed pitcher Trevor Cahill on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.
The Pirates and Brewers will play the second of a three-game series today at 4:10 in Milwaukee.