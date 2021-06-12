By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.
According to police, officers and paramedics first responded to the intersection of Second Avenue and Flowers Avenue for reports of someone who had been shot.
After they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was conscious and alert and was taken to an area hospital.
While still at the scene along 2nd Avenue, officers were notified of a man who had been shot nearby on Renova Street.
The man had been shot int he chest and was taken to an area hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
