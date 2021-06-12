By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools are celebrating the Class of 2021 with in-person graduation ceremonies.
They will be at Petersen Events Center today and tomorrow.
Each graduate gets two tickets for guests.
Some COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask wearing, will be in place.
The district will live-stream the events for anyone who can’t attend.