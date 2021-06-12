By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people have been injured and killed, and multiple others were trapped after a car crashed into the Biomat USA Plasma Center on the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

A public information officer told KDKA crews that they received the 911 call around 11:35 a.m. today.

The car slammed 200 feet into the building, and witnesses reported seeing the car traveling at high speeds before crashing, according to Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

One person was transported in critical condition, there are three fatalities and one person sustained minor injuries.

A paramedic was treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported as a two-alarm, and major damage was sustained to the building with a partial collapse when the car crashed through it. It has since been extinguished.

Crews are still searching for people inside.

Police ask the public stay away from the area for the time being.

