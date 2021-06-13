By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light Company is reporting that more than 16,000 customers are without power tonight as a result of the early evening storms.
"Our crews are actively restoring power and will work around the clock until all service has been restored," the company said in a statement via email.
They also have said that a technical issue is preventing customers from reporting outages on their website and mobile app.
Anyone that needs to report an outage can do so by calling 412-393-7000.
