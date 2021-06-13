By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old woman, Janet McGregor.
McGregor is described as 5-foot-2-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen around noon on Sunday in the Oakwood neighborhood.
It is believed she may be driving a 2008 Hyundai with Pennsylvania license plates HYM-5681.
Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.