By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 74-year-old woman, Janet McGregor.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

McGregor is described as 5-foot-2-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen around noon on Sunday in the Oakwood neighborhood.

It is believed she may be driving a 2008 Hyundai with Pennsylvania license plates HYM-5681.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh Police SVU at 412-323-7141.