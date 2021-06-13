By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.
According to police, officers responded to the scene along Chautauqua Street around 9:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg until paramedics arrived at the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
