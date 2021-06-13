SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warnings And Severe Thunderstorm Warnings In Place
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Flooding on Route 51 has shut down the roadway for the time being.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Route 51 is closed between Bausman Street and Colerain Street.

They are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

