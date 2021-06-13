MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – Heavy storms with strong winds and rain rolled through the area on Sunday evening causing flooding and downed trees.

For one homeowner in McCandless, it caused a tree to topple over and crash onto their roof.

The tree came down onto the home in the 9600 block of Old Kummer Road.

As a result of the tree coming down, branches and debris scattered along the yard and the road.

No other homes were affected and it is unknown if anyone was inside at the time the tree came down.

Also in McCandless, a car found itself stuck on a road due to floodwaters near Interstate 19.

Then, in the 8500 block of Wittmer Road in McCandless, a large pine tree came down onto a truck.

On the North Side, a tree came down onto a home on Beech Avenue.

In Lawrenceville, heavy rains came rushing down Penn Avenue and surrounding parked cars.

Heavy winds and rains also uprooted a tree in the backyard of KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours’, taking out a portion of a fence.

As for one backyard in Ross Township, it wasn’t the kind of flip you would hope for as the heavy winds took a trampoline and flipped it upside down, as video from KDKA Photographer Dan Vojtko shows.

