PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe storms brought down trees and power lines across the Pittsburgh region Sunday night.

Homeowners got their chainsaws out in McCandless because dozens of trees came crashing down or split in half.

“Gotta call the insurance company and get a bigger chainsaw,” Tim Uble said.

There were high winds, hail, and heavy rain.

“The wind was incredible. We had hail; the rain was coming in all different directions. It was a mess, and we could just hear crack, crack, trees coming down everywhere,” said Dot Sims.

One tree fell on a home on Old Kummer Road. Countless trees were uprooted in yards on Kummer Road.

“We have probably between the 3 or 4 houses about 30 trees down. You can see a path where they are all just snapped off in the top,” said Janell Butorac.

“We had about 6 or 8 trees down, very large trees, there’s a 100-year-old oak tree in the back, we lost a couple walnuts, this one just missed our house over here,” said Uble.

When the storm came through, neighbors were terrified.

“The trees were bending; it was just back and forth. It was scary. It was just absolutely scary,” said Sims.

“I was worried windows were going to break and everything, it was very forceful,” said Butorac.

Dark clouds brought downpours across the region; some roads quickly flooded.

The storm knocked out power for thousands. People are still cleaning up, as they wait for the lights to come back on.

“We’re okay the most important thing is the kids are alright, the families alright,” Uble.

At one point, more than 20,000 Duquesne Light and West Penn Power customers were without power.