By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two of the three people killed in yesterday’s fiery and deadly collision at a plasma donor center in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood were employees of the center.

Grifols, the head company that oversees Biomat USA Plasma Center, confirmed on Sunday that two of the victims who had died were employees.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones. We [are] working to provide support to their families and have arranged counseling for our employees,” a spokesperson for Grifols said.

The company released the following statement to KDKA:

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident at our Pittsburgh plasma donor center. The safety of our employees and donors is always our first priority. Two of our beloved employees lost their lives and our thoughts and prayers go out to their families and loved ones. We are grateful to the first responders and our employees who acted quickly to prevent any additional injuries. Biomat USA is cooperating with the local authorities as the investigation continues.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed on Saturday that the third victim who died was in the vehicle.

Laura Elaine Meneskie, 35, and Parveena Begum Abdul, 55, were two of the victims killed in the crash.

A paramedic and two firefighters were treated yesterday for smoke inhalation.

The tragedy unfolded around 11:30 a.m. Saturday when a car barrelled 200 feet into the Biomat USA Plasma Center and immediately ignited, causing a fire to spread throughout the building.

For hours, first responders rescued people trapped inside and eventually extinguished the flames and smoke.

Crews pulled the car out from the wreckage around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

No cause of the crash has been released.

Pittsburgh Police are continuing to investigate.