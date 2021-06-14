By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Today, Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman called on people to support two bills that would help fund the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.
Supporters say the bills would help save dogs from puppy mills, help dogs suffering from abuse, and advocate for dog bite victims among other supports for dogs in the Commonwealth.
They are seeking to raise the fees to register and license dogs and then use the funds to help fund the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement as it has been for nearly 128 years.
"We've been talking about this for five years, each year it gets worse, so last year we actually took $1.2 million from everyone that doesn't own a dog, how about that?" Said Democratic Representative from Luzerne County, Eddie Day Pashinski. "This year, it's going to cost $1.5 million."
Under the proposal, the fee to register a dog would go from $6.50 to $10.00.