PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A large line of storms that moved across Western Pennsylvania on Sunday didn’t spare any part of KDKA’s viewing area.

The storm left damage in several places, some of which will take days to clean up.

It was a scary night for some in the area, from high winds, to hail, to heavy rain fall, with the storm leaving a mess in its wake.

A mudslide has led to crews bringing in cranes and cleaning up in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Mud and debris came flowing down over a hillside at Crossman and South 18th Street, toppling trees as it made its way down the hill.

At this point, it’s unclear if any homes or residents were affected.

Crews began their cleanup late on Sunday night and will be back to resume their efforts later on Monday morning.

Not too far away in McCandless, the storm caused dozens of trees to come crashing down, with one even falling on a home along Old Kummer Road.

One resident spoke to KDKA, saying that the storm was so forceful, she was worried the windows were going to shatter.

“We probably have, between the 3 or 4 houses, around 30 trees down. You can see a path where they are all just snapped off at the top.,” said Janell Butorac.

Not only did they lose their trees, but many residents lost power as well, especially those in the North Hills.

A Duquesne Light spokesperson says as of Monday morning, crews were working to restore service for more than 16,000 customers.

All customers are expected to have their service restored by Monday night.

Penn Power is currently reporting outages to approximately 1,500 customers in Western Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear when their service is expected to be restored.