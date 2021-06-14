CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11:00 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 26 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 15 are confirmed and 11 are probable cases.

There have been 7,225 total hospitalizations and 101,650 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,962.

