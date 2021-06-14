By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL (KDKA) – A home on Brownsville Road was struck by lightning, causing the home to catch fire, and the chimney has also collpased.
Fire crews are on the scene of the home in the 4500 block of Brownsville Road in Whitehall.
It is not known if the home was occupied at the time of the strike and the fire.
We are working to learn more about the fire and will provide updates on KDKA-TV Evening News and KDKA.com.