By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, the City of Pittsburgh will celebrate Juneteenth.
It commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
And this year, city offices and facilities will be closed on Friday in observance.
City leaders made Juneteenth an official city holiday earlier this year.
Trash collection will still happen.
Spray parks and swimming pools will remain open, but healthy living centers, recreation centers and the Mellon Park Tennis Center will be closed.