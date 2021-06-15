By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man in critical condition in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood.
According to police, officers were dispatched to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of South Aiken and Walnut Street just before 12:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was bleeding from the head. He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
