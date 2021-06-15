By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is just days away from the kick-off of the 2021 Saturday Night Markets.
The first one is this weekend in Market Square.
They will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Saturday through October.
There will be dozens of different vendors featuring clothing, furniture, food, drinks and more.
There will also be live entertainment.
Admission is free.