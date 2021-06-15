PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a toddler is in critical condition after he fell from a second-floor window.

Officials say emergency officials responded to the 1800 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick around 3 p.m. on Monday for reports of an injured child.

Officials found the boy and transported him to a local hospital after his fall.

A neighbor told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that he walked out of his home and saw the child on the ground. He said he ran inside to try and find the child’s parents.

That neighbor said the boy’s mother was overcome with emotion.

“My sister was standing with her in the doorway trying to calm her down,” said one neighbor. “She started panicking because the baby was hurt.”

Police are investigating.

