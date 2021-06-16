CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – First responders are evaluating at least three patients after a five-vehicle crash involving a school bus in McKeesport.

It happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street at the 15th Street Bridge.

It’s unclear if any students were on the bus, or what led up to the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.