By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 65 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 59 are confirmed and six are probable cases.
There have been 7,243 total hospitalizations and 101,715 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,972.
The 10 newly-reported deaths range from January through June due to an import from the state Electronic Death Reporting System. The patients include two in the 25-49 age group, one person in the 50-64 age group, and seven patients in the 65+ age group.
