By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a juvenile was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
Authorities say police responded to Minton Street for a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found the juvenile boy, who was taken to a local hospital in "priority condition."
Police say a house on Merwyn Avenue was also hit by gunfire. No one was injured.
Officials say another juvenile boy was taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Police are investigating.