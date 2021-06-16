CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a juvenile was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Authorities say police responded to Minton Street for a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Police found the juvenile boy, who was taken to a local hospital in “priority condition.”

Police say a house on Merwyn Avenue was also hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

Officials say another juvenile boy was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police are investigating.