By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A water main break has shut down a portion of Lewis Run Road in West Mifflin.

According to Allegheny County, Lewis Run Road is closed at Timothy Drive between Gina Drive and New England Road.

No timeline has been set for when the road will reopen.

