By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh is celebrating Juneteenth this week.
Juneteenth, which marks the date when chattel slavery ended and the Thirteenth Amendment began, is slated for the weekend of June 19 and is expected to attract tens of thousands to downtown Pittsburgh.
City leaders made Juneteenth an official city holiday earlier this year.
Before you head to the city to celebrate, check this list of events:
- Bethel AME Church Rededication/Reparations Service: Saturday, noon
- 1Hood Media Celebration of Arts And Culture: Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Click here for more.
- A-Company’s Juneteenth Celebration: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hilltop Methodist Church Campus
- Duquesne Light Company Volunteer Event: Saturday in Homewood. Click here for more.
- Wilkinsburg Juneteenth Celebration: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harold Young Sr. Parklet.
- Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Juneteenth Events: Click here for more.