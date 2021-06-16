By: KDKA-TV News Staff
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of strangling his newlywed wife in Mercer County.
Police say 44-year-old Eric George called 911 just before 11 p.m. Monday and said his wife was dead. According to the criminal complaint, when he talked to police, he confessed to being the killer.READ MORE: School Bus Among 5 Vehicles Involved In McKeesport Crash
When troopers got to the home on North Perry Highway, police found the 41-year-old woman’s body.
Police say George and his wife had just gotten married this year.
He’s facing one count of criminal homicide.