Police have released surveillance photos of the two men they are looking to question.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for two suspects after a landmark business in Millvale was vandalized.

(Source: Millvale Police/Facebook)

Millvale Police say two men vandalized Yetter’s Candy store on Grant Avenue with graffiti.

Yetter’s has been in business in Millvale since the 1950s.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Millvale Police or call Allegheny County 911.