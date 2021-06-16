By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are looking for two suspects after a landmark business in Millvale was vandalized.
Millvale Police say two men vandalized Yetter's Candy store on Grant Avenue with graffiti.
Police have released surveillance photos of the two men they are looking to question.
Yetter's has been in business in Millvale since the 1950s.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Millvale Police or call Allegheny County 911.