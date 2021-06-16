PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What needs to be done to make city streets safer in Pittsburgh? The city has one of the highest pedestrian commuter numbers in the country, which also makes it one of the most dangerous.

Some of the most dangerous city roads are no surprise. Liberty and Sixth Avenues are hotspots downtown. East Carson Street and Forbes Avenue are also problem areas. They’re all very high-traffic parts of the city which is why leaders are trying to make changes fast.

In Pittsburgh, there have 211 pedestrian fatalities in the past decade. Roadway experts say this is a concerning number since Pittsburgh has one of the highest commuting rates by foot in the country.

So far, the city has already made some improvements by adding curb ramp updates and signal enhancements.

Seniors make up the majority of pedestrian fatalities, but children aren’t too far behind. That’s why there’s a program in place to make it safer for kids who choose to walk to school. Coordinators will plan out routes and walk with the students in the mornings and afternoons at times.

“They are walking the routes students take to and from schools, surveying the area and they are sharing and giving safety updates and recommending safety improvements like sidewalks and walking path improvements, traffic commute and speed reduction, to name a few,” said Harriet Jackson with City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

So, when do the majority of these accidents happen? The stats show between 2 and 6 p.m. during rush hour. And it’s usually at a local road near an intersection. Officials say it’s more than looking both ways, it’s about having a higher regard for life.