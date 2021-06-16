By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is partnering with Rivers Casino to encourage students to start a career.
The district and the casino are encouraging seniors looking for work to sign up for dealer school.
The casino is offering sessions this summer for those interested. Each class session is six weeks and held at the Community College of Allegheny County and Rivers Casino.
