By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Every spring, the same warnings are issued about ticks but this year, there are concerns it could be worse.

It’s all tied to the forecast.

The midwest and northeast had a mild winter and with the warmer temperatures, above-average rainfall, and humidity levels returning, insect experts are expecting ticks to thrive.

It’s a major concern for people but also for their pets.

In order to prevent ticks, take time to follow some of these prevention tips:

In your yard, make sure your bushes are trimmed, pick up and debris, and keep the grass short.

Ticks can often be found in warm, shady areas.

If you’re planning to head out on a hike, make sure to wear long sleeves and pants.

The CDC also recommends applying bug spray with at least 20% picaridin, or “I-R 35-35.”

Once you return home, check for ticks, especially in your knees, armpits, and hair then change your clothes.

There are also ways to prevent ticks from getting inside your home.

You can learn more about tick prevention at this website.